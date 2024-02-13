The nationwide inflation rate has a slowed down to 2.8 percent in January 2024 from 3.9 percent in December 2023 and 8.7 percent in the same period last year, according to data released by the Philippine Statistics Office.

Socio-economic secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said this is the lowest recorded since the 2.3 percent inflation rate registered in October 2020.

Balisacan said the Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO) would continue to closely monitor the prices of rice and other goods.

He said the most significant contributor to the lower inflation rate was the easing of food inflation to 3.3 percent from last month’s 5.5 percent.

“Rice inflation, however, accelerated to 22.6 percent in January from 19.6 percent in the previous month,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan said that with the El Niño lingering until May, the government introduced stop-gap measures, as necessary, such as allowing further imports on key commodities until supply stabilizes at prices affordable to consumers while ensuring remunerative prices for local producers.