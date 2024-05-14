A baby was discovered abandoned in a septic tank in Barangay Tagburos, Puerto Princesa City, on the morning of Monday, May 13,

An officer from Police Station 2, who requested anonymity as he was not authorized to speak on the matter, revealed that the 17-year-old mother, a Grade 11 student, was identified with assistance from local barangay health workers.

She is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in the city.

The newborn is in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the same hospital and is now under the care of the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Additional details have been withheld by the barangay and health workers to protect the privacy of the underage mother and her family.

The media was not provided with further information on whether the minor had any accompaniment during the delivery in an abandoned construction house located about 30 meters from where the baby was left beneath the septic tank.