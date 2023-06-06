An Indonesian tourist died during a diving tour at the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park (TRNP) on Monday June 5, the Coast Guard District Palawan (CGD-Pal) said.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Suetomo Primono.

CGD-Pal said in a post on its official Facebook page that BRP Malabrigo (MRRV 4402) was on a mission to ferry medical and dental team to Cagayancillo town when it monitored a distress call between Coast Guard Substation Tubbataha and dive boat M/Y Solitude 1 seeking immediate assistance for Primono who went unconscious for apparent drowning after a diving activity.

MRRV 4402 immediately went to the location to conduct medical evacuation of the patient.

After the patient was transferred, MRRV 4402 and departed TRNP enroute Puerto Princesa City and while on its way, the medical personnel and volunteers onboard provided medical attention to the patient.

After a series of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) however, the doctor on board declared the victim dead, due to cardiorespiratory arrest secondary to drowning.

