Residents of different towns affected by floods because of incessant monsoon rains over the week have reached 781 families or around 3,266 individuals based on the latest report released by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) as of 8 a.m. today.

The affected families who evacuated to safety shelters include 29 from four barangays in Balabac, 39 in Bataraza, 401 in Brooke’s Point (11 barangays) with seven other families who evacuated to their relatives’ house, 89 in Narra (five barangays, 137 from two barangays in Quezon, 79 in Sofronio Española (two barangays), and six in Taytay.

The residents of Quezon have however returned home.

219 houses were also partially damaged while 36 were totally destroyed in Aborlan, Balabac, Bataraza, Brooke’s Point and Taytay.

The seaport of Cagayancillo island was also partially damaged due to strong waves crashing into its revetments.

The local government units of Brooke’s Point, Narra and Sofronio Española have also suspended classes in all levels and work in private and public offices.

The Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office together with the PDRRMO has also transported 42 sacks of rice, 31 cases of assorted canned goods, 120 sacks of coffee and 392 sachets of energy drink.

