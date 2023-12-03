Local authorities apprehended a farmer wanted in connection with a murder case during an operation held on Sunday, December 3, in Barangay Poblacion, Quezon, Palawan.

Personnel from the Rizal Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested a 58-year-old man, known as alias Oko, based on a warrant issued by Judge Abrosio De Luna of Branch 95 of the Regional Trial Court. The warrant pertains to a murder case from 2014.

The suspect is currently detained at the Quezon MPS in connection with another charge of frustrated murder.

According to local police, alias Oko was also involved in a series of holdup incidents in Rizal.

Currently, the suspect is in police custody for documentation and proper disposition of the case.