The Provincial Social Welfare & Development Office (PSWDO) disbursed financial assistance to some 91 senior citizens and 54 PWDs last May 3 to 5.

The Provincial Information Office reported that the PSWDO personnel personally handed out a total of P136,500.00 to the elderly recipients, covering their pension for the months of January to June 2022.

Meanwhile, PWDs received a total of P324,000.00 as their pension from January to December 2022.

According to the PIO, the provision of aid to indigent senior citizens and indigent PWDs in Busuanga was in accordance with the directive of Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates, through the Local Social Pension Program for Indigent Senior Citizens and Indigent PWDs of the PSWDO.

The program aims to address the primary needs of the elderly and those with disabilities while showcasing the caring and supportive nature of the Provincial Government.

