Typhoon Inday is expected to weaken as it exits the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), while the state weather bureau is keeping an eye on a new low-pressure area (LPA).

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Monday morning that Inday was located 428 kilometers from Itbayat, Batanes. It is moving 10 kilometers per hour (kph) north-northwest at a maximum sustained wind speed of 155 kph and gustiness of up to 190 kph.

“Si bagyong Inday ay bahagyang lumakas habang nasa karagatan– ngayong araw ay magandang panahon ang inaasahan natin sa buong bansa, liban saisolated na pag-ulan dahil sa thunderstorm,” he said.

Extreme Northern Luzon will continue to experience strong winds from Typhoon Inday until Wednesday, but there is less chance that it will also produce significant rainfall.

On Monday night or Tuesday morning, Inday may leave the PAR.

The LPA, on the other hand, was estimated to be 1,995 kilometers east northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon and is less likely to enter PAR as it moves northwest toward Japan.

PAGASA raised a gale warning over Batanes and Babuyan Islands at 2.8 to 4.0 meters. Inday may also bring moderate to rough seas over the eastern seaboard and the remaining northern seaboard of Northern Luzon at 1.2 to 3.0 meters.

“Delikado ito para sa maliliit na sasakyang pandagat dahil sa indirect effect ng bagyong Inday,” he added.

