Increased police visibility in internet cafès sought

Police officers conduct ocular inspections in computer shops to check compliance with the health protocols. (Image courtesy of PNP MIMAROPA)

“To ensure that health guidelines are properly observed and no minors are allowed inside the said establishments, [police authorities were] ordered for the accounting of all computer or internet-shops and reminded internet shop owners to keep their establishments regularly disinfected and to strictly follow the health guidelines set forth by the IATF,” the statement said.

The regional police office has ordered local police authorities to increase visibility around internet cafés starting Monday, anticipating a trend among students using these establishments for their online classes.

P/BGen. Pascual G. Muñoz Jr., regional director of Philippine National Police (PNP) MIMAROPA, through a press statement issued on Sunday, directed all unit commanders to sustain their Enhanced Managing Police Operations (EMPO) police presence as students are expected to flock the computer shops for their online classes which could be a venue for the transmission of COVID- 19.

“To ensure that health guidelines are properly observed and no minors are allowed inside the said establishments, [police authorities were] ordered for the accounting of all computer or internet-shops and reminded internet shop owners to keep their establishments regularly disinfected and to strictly follow the health guidelines set forth by the IATF,” the statement said.

Natividad P. Bayubay, Palawan schools division superintendent, in a separate memorandum issued on Saturday, directed school officials to “conduct home monitoring of the learning activities” by the students as the provincial lower education was set to start a blended learning scheme.

In Palawan schools, modules were to be picked up every week and would be returned for compliance after a week by the students. Online classes or lectures may be scheduled once a week to supplement the student’s learning as needed, according to the Department of Education (DepEd) officials.

As of July 15, the number of enrollees in the Schools Division of Puerto Princesa stood at 52,784 compared to last year’s record of 64,075 enrollees. In the provincial division, enrollment stood at 225,762 which was a slight drop from 251,678 last year.

WP Post Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment. See author's posts