The country’s armed forces will increase the frequency of its patrols at the Iroquois Reef in the West Philippine Sea after discovering in July that there appeared to be ongoing coral harvesting there, with no other suspects implicated besides Chinese militia vessels.

Commander Ariel Joseph Coloma, spokesperson for the Western Command (Wescom), told Palawan News on Saturday morning that sometime in July, after driving away approximately 25 militia vessels swarming Iroquois Reef (also Rozul Reef), divers were dispatched to assess the coral condition in the area, revealing sections where they had apparently been harvested.

“Meron tayong 25 Chinese fishing vessels na itinaboy sa Iroquois Reef. After napaalis yong mga Chinese fishing vessels, pinatingnan namin sa ilalim, yon yong nakita nila. Allegedly, may mga nasira ng corlals, at may traces nang na harvest na corals,” he said.

Coloma pointed out that even someone without expertise can detect that the coral harvesting occurred fairly recently, and given that it was the Chinese fishing vessels that were expelled from the reef, they seem to bear responsibility for it.

He said Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos, the Wescom chief, is seeking assistance from marine experts to confirm this, emphasizing the significance of protecting the coral reef system in Iroquois Reef from additional harm.

Coloma claimed that previous reports have suggested that China had been involved in coral harvesting activities in the WPS, which threatens ecologically important as they provide habitats for a wide range of marine species.

“This is why si Vice Adm. Carlos is asking yong mga marine scientists natin to help na ma-assess ang damage sa Iroquois. The destruction of coral reefs can have severe environmental consequences, including damage to marine biodiversity and disruption of the local ecosystem,” Coloma added.

As of Friday, September 15, Wescom said that around 40 Chinese militia vessels have been spotted swarming the said reef again, an increase from the 23 that were observed only on September 7.