Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said the planned modernization of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will include increasing its capacity to accommodate more flights and passengers, enhance the airport’s security and efficiency, while attracting constant flow of revenue streams.

“The rehabilitation and operation of NAIA through a PPP arrangement represent a landmark opportunity for our nation,” the transport chief said during the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Pre-Bid Conference at the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Headquarters in Pasig City. It promises economic growth, improved infrastructure and a world-class travel experience,” Bautista said..

Bautista said the in order to optimize the airport’s potential, a modernized airport would be necessary to enhance its facilities, which would adhere to international standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

“This [adherence to ICAO standards] requires modernizing terminals, increasing capacity up to 62 million passengers annually, improving technology infrastructure, and ensuring reliable operations,” Bautista said.

Bautista explained that once the modernization of NAIA was completed, its runway capacity would increase at least 48 air traffic movements at peak hourly rate that the airport’s passenger capacity could be expected to accommodate 62 million passengers annually.

Bautista said that under the 15-year NAIA PPP concession agreement, the concessionaire would be expected to rehabilitate the airport’s passenger terminals and airside facilities; develop commercial assets and utility systems; provide surface access facilities that enables intermodal transfer at the airport, inter-terminal passenger transfer facilities and services; connection from the Metro Manila Subway station to NAIA T3; overall upliftment and beautification of the airport; and incorporate climate change and climate adaptation measures for airfield resilience and overall sustainability of the airport.

Bautista said as part of the contract, the concessionaire would be also expected to improve and modernize the Communications, Navigation & Surveillance (CNS) systems, remote digital tower system, ATC system upgrade, and airfield network, including fiber upgrades, emergency equipment as well as technology enhancements to improve efficiency.