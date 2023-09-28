The provincial board is urging the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to incorporate lessons about the Philippines’ claims in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) into the elementary, secondary, and college-level curricula.

Through a resolution authored by board members Maria Angela Abando, Rafael Ortega, Jr., and Ryan Maminta, with all other board members as co-authors, the Provincial Board sought to strengthen the nation’s campaign and rights in the disputed territory.

“Panahon na para ilagay sa curriculum ng elementarya, sekondarya at kolehiyo ang pag-aaral at pagsusuri sa usapin na may kinalaman sa West Philippine Sea. Layunin nito na mapalakas ang kampanya ng Pilipinas sa pag-aangkin ng teritoryong ito hindi lamang para sa kasalukuyang henerasyon kundi maging hanggang sa mga susunod pa,” Sabando said.

She also stressed that since 1947, China has been actively teaching its population about the 9-dash line issue (now 10-dash line).

The board also approved another similar resolution also authored by Ortega and Sabando calling DepEd secretary Sara Duterte to include the history of West Philippine Sea under the Araling Panlipunan or Social Studies subject of the Basic Education Curriculum.