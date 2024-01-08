Jeju Air is set to launch its direct flight service in March, connecting Incheon, South Korea, with Puerto Princesa, marking an important development in the city’s tourism and travel connectivity.

Demetrio Alvior Jr., head of the City Tourism Department (CTD), stated that this is the latest development in the city government’s plan to regain traction in the South Korean travel sector and forms a key component of their tourism rejuvenation efforts.

“Gusto nang bumalik ng mga turista mula sa South Korea at gusto nilang gawin ito sa pamamagitan ng ruta na Jeju Island-Taipei-Puerto Princesa City kasi ang mga ito walang visa ito. But by March, magkakaroon na ng direct flights na magmumula sa Incheon via Jeju Air,” he Friday, January 5.

Alvior stated that the South Korean ambassador to the Philippines will visit to identify the final steps needed to establish the direct flight from Incheon, a city near Seoul known as a major transportation hub.

Additionally, they are coordinating with the Department of Tourism (DOT) to organize a familiarization tour for South Korean media members for promotion purposes and businessmen interested in exploring investment opportunities in Puerto Princesa.

“Nakikita talaga natin na ang radar ng Korea ay nasa Puerto Princesa na ngayon,” he said.

Alvior stressed that the South Korean market is a significant contributor to tourist numbers and should not be neglected upon its resumption.

Meanwhile, direct flights from Taipei, Taiwan, are also scheduled to resume, although travel from this location is typically seasonal.

He said that based on his last meeting with an attache from Taiwan, the flights will resume by February.