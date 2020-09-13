Incentives for jail aides released

The inmates serve either as paralegals, kitchen, and commissary aides. In exchange for their services, they receive monetary and toiletries/hygienic kits from the jail management every month.

Fifteen jail aides at the Puerto Princesa City Jail (PPCJ) have received their monthly incentives, as compensation for their assistance in the overall operations of the jail.

The inmates serve either as paralegals, kitchen, and commissary aides. In exchange for their services, they receive monetary and toiletries/hygienic kits from the jail management every month.

In an interview with Palawan News, JSINSP Irene Dañez Gaspar, jail warden, she said that payment of incentives began in September last year and was continued from the previous administration, increasing the monetary incentive in recognition of their services.

“Meron na po ito matagal na, na-formalized lang ang pagbibigay sa term ko as warden last year September 2019. Monthly, meron silang natatanggap na money at additional toiletries or hygienic kits. Tuloy-tuloy po ito. Actually, ipinagpatuloy ko lang ang dating sinimulan, nag-improve lang tayo ng kaunti, like dinagdagan ang monetary incentive,” she said.

Trusted inmates are selected to be of service to the jail and the classification board of the jail has approved the provision of the incentives.

Gaspar said that the fund for the incentives is from the jail commissary, a small store of the jail which sells basic commodities inside its facility, and sometimes the funds are from the jail officers themselves and other stakeholders.

“[The] fund came from the PPCJ commissary. Ito yong tindahan natin sa loob ng jail na kung saan part ng income nito ang incentive na ibinibigay natin sa PDL. Minsan may mga jail officers and other stakeholders din na ng sponsor ng kanilang hygienic kits and foods,” she said.

Gaspar extended her gratitude to the jail aides by acknowledging their vital role inside the PPCJ.

“Isang mensahe po ng pasasalamat sa loyalty, sa kasipagan, walang kapaguran at patuloy na pagsunod sa alituntunin ng BJMP, sa pagiging katuwang para sa pagpapatupad ng welfare and development programs para sa ikabubuti ng buong Puerto Princesa City Jail community. Sana ay ipagpatuloy nila ang pagiging modelong PDL,” Gaspar said.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.