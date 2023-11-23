The local government of Brooke’s Point, along with the Brooke’s Point Municipal Government Employees Association (BPMGEA), awarded Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) a certificate of recognition.

The recognition was given for the mining company’s swift and effective response during a fire incident that engulfed several houses and business establishments at the Brooke’s Point Rotonda last November 14.

The certificate was handed over to the INC fire team last Tuesday, November 21, where the local government expressed its gratitude to the company for its efforts

INC thanked Brooke’s Point for the recognition, which it said underscores the significance of corporate responsibility and collaboration in building resilient and supportive communities in the face of unexpected challenges.

The INC fire team responded to the incident with a firetruck and two backup water trucks alongside other responders to contain the fire and prevent further damage.

Their prompt and effective response played a crucial role in addressing the emergency and ensuring the safety of the affected community members.