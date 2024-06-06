Ipilan Nickel Corporation with the NCIP facilitated the finalization and execution of a Free and Prior Informed Consent – Supplemental Memorandum of Agreement (Supplemental MOA) between the Pala’wan Indigenous Cultural Communities/Indigenous Peoples.

The agreement ensures that the mining firm will give an additional 1% of the gross mineral value sold to the Pala’wan IP communities in its impact barangays.

This royalty payment, which began when the operation commenced last September 2022, will continue until the year 2025.

It is part of the company’s effort to provide fair compensation to the indigenous communities affected by its mining activities.

It was signed by INC resident mine manager Alex Arabis and representatives from the IP communities in Barangay Ipilan, Brooke’s Point on June 1.

Under the agreement, the mining firm will allocate a one-time budget of ₱10 million for voluntary INC benefits and initiatives for the Pala’wan IP Communities that will take effect until the renewal of Mineral Processing Sharing Agreement No. 017-93-IV, as amended.

The IPs may utilize these funds for the construction of their common tribal hall, survey, and processing of their Certificate of Ancestral Domain Title (CADT) and other programs determined by the community.

Present during the MOA signing were the IP leaders of the six barangays – Barongbarong, Ipilan, Calasaguen, Aribungos, Maasin and Mambalot; INC Legal Office, and Atty. National Commission on Indigenous People (NCIP) Provincial Director Atty. Jansen Jontilla.