The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said the newly inaugurated provincial training center (PTC) will provide more skills training programs that could address job mismatch.

Director General Danilo Cruz said the building itself was a product of co-production with TESDA trainees and scholars related to construction programs.

The PTC, located in Barangay Magara, Roxas town, is the first in the province to offer ten registered programs targeting 1,025 beneficiaries. Its initial budget of P600,000 for a one-story building grew into around P5.4 million in collaboration with different government departments and agencies. The building was completed as a two-story building.

“This facility also enables TESDA to better realize a strategy of delivering area-based demand-driven technical vocational education and training to address the issue of job skill mismatch by developing and implementing programs based on the needs of the community and industry,” Cruz said.

The training center offers 10 registered programs including Driving NC II, Organic Agriculture Production NC II, Solar Nightlight and Post Lamp, Masonry NC II, Carpentry NC II, Shielded Metal Arc Welding NC I, Electrical Installation and Maintenance NC II, Trainers Methodology Level I, Trainers Methodology Level ll and Community-Based Trainers Methodology Course.

The future plans of the PTC include accreditation of assessment centers for six programs and program registration of Bookkeeping NC II, Facilitate E-Learning Sessions, and Heavy Equipment Operation (HEO) NC II.

The total assistance given to beneficiaries amounts to P4,880,655.00.

Meanwhile, TESDA Palawan will send 25 units of sewing machines to support the dressmaking training in Kalayaan town as part of a continuous skills training program.

