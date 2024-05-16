Persons deprived of liberty at the Inagawan Sub-colony of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm were the recipients of a benevolent initiative organized by the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles and members of Commando Brotherhood.

Thirty persons deprived of liberty (PDL) underwent tooth extractions, while another 202 received essential hygiene kits comprising toothbrushes, toothpaste, laundry soap, and used clothing.

Snacks were handed out to all participants, bringing smiles and nourishment to those in need.

The Bureau of Corrections said the compassionate act is part of the ongoing community outreach programs of the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Philippine Eagles and Commando Brotherhood.

Their mission prioritizes extending aid to marginalized sectors, including PDLs, ensuring they receive the support they deserve.

Iwahig Superintendent Gary Garcia, along with his team, backed the endeavor, viewing it as important in fulfilling the basic needs of PDLs.