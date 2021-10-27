I’d like to welcome you all to the new world.

Top streaming entertainment provider Netflix has released the first teaser for Hellbound, a South Korean streaming television series directed by Yeon Sang-ho

WATCH the official trailer of Hellbound.

The Netflix series Hellbound is slowly revealing itself, and the anticipation is building. South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho’s (Train to Busan, Peninsula) next-level creativity and deep message are packed in the newly released main trailer.

Hellbound, according to Netflix, “explores a world swept by a supernatural phenomenon where executors from Hell suddenly start to condemn people to eternal damnation, and a new religious group called the New Truth emerges amidst this chaos, while others try to uncover the truth behind the series of events”.

The first trailer begins on an ominous tone, revealing the true nature of a hellbound edict. While cheerfully celebrating her birthday with her children, Park Jungja (played by Kim Shin-rok) gets an unexpected hellbound edict from an angel. The unforeseen meeting astounds not just her, but also the audience.

The composed voice of Jung Jinsu (played by Yoo Ah-in) then plays over the scene of a world in complete disarray, raising tensions even higher. According to Jung Jinsu, the supernatural event is God’s warning to sinners, and the resulting dread would purify them of their sins.

However, in the run-up to the live streaming of Park Jungja’s execution, the world spirals into an apocalypse. People become suspicious and hateful of each other, turning the world into a living hell. Jung Jin-su’s words, “I’d like to welcome you all to the new world,” hint at the unforeseen stories to unfold in the anarchistic society.

Netflix series Hellbound, providing utmost suspense with hellbound prophecies which are just beyond anyone’s imagination, is based on a webtoon of the same title written by Yeon and Choi Gyu-seok.

Director Yeon, who has acutely penetrated the uncertainties and injustice in current society through his works like The King of Pigs, The Fake, Train to Busan, Peninsula, and The Cursed: Dead Man’s Prey, once again consolidates his worldview by creating the story for the webtoon and directing and co-writing the script for the live-action adaptation.

Director Yeon’s compelling story Hellbound, the epitome of his worldview, swept the cast off their feet too. The cast commented that: “Hellbound simply depicted the hell we now live in,” (Yoo Ah-in) “You can enjoy the suspense and then it suddenly strikes with a deep message,” (Park Jeong-min) and “The script was just so immersive. People who repeat irreversible mistakes, people who stick to their convictions, people who sacrifice themselves… The circumstances, stories and attitude of each of these people stand in stark contrast with one another, which can convey a number of different messages depending on the perspective” (Won Jin-a). Director Yeon’s shrewd portrayal of the chaotic society and different aspects of people is keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The exceptionally immersive main trailer of Hellbound alludes to the birth of yet another legendary Netflix series. Hellbound will premiere globally on Netflix on November 19th.

The streaming television series stars Yoo Ah-in, Kim Hyun-joo, Park Jeong-min, Won Jin-a, Yang Ik-june, Kim Do-yoon, Kim Shin-rock, Ryu Kyung-soo, Lee Re, and others. It is produced by Climax Studio and distributed by Netflix.