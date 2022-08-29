- Advertisement by Google -

The City Incident Management Team (IMT) has reminded the public to get their booster shots against COVID three to four months after their second vaccination dose.

Arjo Escalona of the City IMT said during the Amos Taren program of the Puerto Princesa City Tourism department that booster shots are available at SM City Puerto Princesa, NCCC, and Robinsons Place Palawan every Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He said that it is important to get the booster shot as additional protection against COVID-19 and its different variants.

“Libre na po ang bakuna at booster, walang babayaran kaya lahat sana ay magpabakuna na. Iniimbitahan natin ang ating mga kababayan three to four months after ng kanilang second dose ay pwede na silang magpabooster,” he said.

He also requested the parents to submit their children for vaccination, particularly since face-to-face classes have already started.

“‘Yong mga pumapasok sa school, bigyan po natin ng kalayaan ang ating mga kabataan na makapag aral, makasama ang mga kaklase at [magkaroon] ng interaction sa school,” he said.

“Darating ang araw na magiging endemic na lang ito kaya hanggat maari ay iniencourage natin ang ating mga kababayan na magpabooster shots na. Hindi sapat ang first at second dose para labanan ang napakaraming variants at sub-variants,” Escalona added.

Puerto Princesa City is currently under Alert Level 1, which includes easing travel restrictions.

Escalona assured tourists coming into the city that they are safe as long as they are fully vaccinated.

“Inaanyayahan po natin ang lahat na bumisita sa Puerto Princesa City. Ang mga protocols sa port at airport ay pinaluwag na, tayo ngayon ay nasa Alert Level 1 na rin, mas magiging kompeyansa din po kayo kung kayo ay bakunado,” Escalona said.

“Ang kailangan nyo lang dalhin sa mga port at airport ay valid ID, vaccination card ay optional kung hahanapan kayo parang new normal na ang tawag nga natin dito. Bisitahin nyo po ang Puerto Princesa City, para mamasyal. Wag kayo mag alala dito dahil marami na kaming mga kababayan na bakunado,” he said.

