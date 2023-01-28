Improvised tire spikes made of nails dispersed on the roads around Brgy. Bancao-Bancao in the Puerto Princesa has been pestering motorists driving around the area, apparently since last year.

In a Facebook post on January 27, Mary Vanessa Guzman-Tan shared her recent experience driving along Manalo Street going to Camella Subdivision in the barangay when their tire got punctured by a homemade tire spike.

“This is to raise awareness for people who are driving to be extra careful lalo na sa dumadaan sa Bancao-Bancao area (going to Camella). Naflat tire kami then when we brought the car sa GOMA, we found out na napako kami. The attendant there immediately asked me kung dumaan daw ba kami sa Bancao-Bancao, sabi namin oo kasi we went to Camella sa bahay ng tita ko,” she said.

According to Tan, they have met another victim from a similar situation at the tire shop they went to.

She also claimed that the tire shop attendant informed them that they had serviced more than 10 cases of punctured tires on January 26. The flat tire was experienced by all vehicles traveling the same route.

“Pinakita niya pa sa amin ang mga pako na nakuha nila sa mga gulong ng sasakyan. Very obvious na sinadya ang design ng pako para sure na tutusok talaga sa gulong. Hindi mo mapapansin kasi may tela. According sa staff, kahapon lang daw more than 10 na ang pumunta sa kanila na same sa case namin. May nakasabay pa kami ngayong araw lang, pick up ang sasakyan, napako rin, at dumaan din sa Brgy. Bancao-Bancao. Marami na raw ganyan [na] nangyari,” she said.

“I hope the [b]arangay can do something about this. Sa mga motorista, ingat po tayo. Doble or triple ingat pa. Kasi minsan kahit nag-iingat naman tayo, may mga walang hiya talaga sa paligid natin,” she added.

In a Facebook post dated December 6, 2022, the barangay captain of Bancao-Bancao, Gidz Dangan, issued a public warning about individuals scattering spikes on the roads.

However, they have no leads as to who the unscrupulous individuals are who are committing the act.

Some Internet users have also responded to Tan’s post by relating a similar experience.

“Nabiktima din po ako dyan mam Vans, grabe po minsan sa isang araw 5 po ang napapako dyan,” said Facebook user Karla May.

Meanwhile, Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) chief Richard Ligad said they are helping officials in the barangay to determine the identities of the perpetrators.

