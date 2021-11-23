Binigyang diin kamakailan ni Vice Governor Dennis Socrates ang kahalagahan ng mga nagbabayad ng tamang halaga ng buwis na “lifeblood” ng gobyerno.

Ito ay kanyang ginawa sa kanyang pananalita bilang special guest noong Nobyembre 17 sa Dos Palmas Island Resort & Spa sa Barangay Sta. Lourdes kung saan pinarangalan ang mga Outstanding Municipal Treasurers at Top Taxpayers sa Palawan.

Ang Top 5 Outstanding Municipal Treasurers ay sina Elsa Pedrez ng Roxas; Maximo Ardoña ng El Nido; Imlyn Parapina ng Taytay; Elino Mondragon na acting municipal treasurer ng Rizal; at Maribel Banalo ng Araceli.

Ang Top 5 taxpayers ay ng Seven Seas Resort & Leisure, Inc. sa Cuyo, Ten Knots Philippines, Inc. and Econorth Resort Ventures, Inc. sa bayan ng El Nido, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corp. sa Bataraza, at Calamian Island Power Corp. sa bayan ng Coron.

- Advertisement -

“Indeed, it is right and necessary to give due honor and recognition to those who are involved in the payment, collection, safekeeping and disbursement of our tax revenues. As we all know—this is actually already a truism—taxes are the lifeblood of government,” ayon kay Vice Governor Socrates.

Aniya, ang pagbabayad ng tamang buwis at pagkolekta nito ay puso sa gitna ng pamamahala ng gobyerno na maituturing na “vital organ” na sumisiguro sa maayos na daloy ng lifeblood.

Dapat pasalamatan ang mga municipal treasurer at taxpayer dahil sa ipinapakita nilang pagmamalasakit at serbisyo sa mga lokal nilang pamahalaan sa kanilang mga munisipyo.

“It follows logically, therefore, that you are the heart of government operations, the most vital organ that ensures the smooth flow of this lifeblood. At the outset, we thank all of you, especially our awardees, for their outstanding and exemplary performance, for your accomplishments. We also thank everyone who may have contributed in one way or another to making this event happen, which marks another year in our continuing struggle to cope; indeed, to transform and improve public governance in our beloved province,” pahayag ni Vice Governor Socrates.

Samantala, ipinahayag din niya na ang “Palawan Progress” ay nagpapatuloy sa ilalim ng kasalukuyang administrasyon at nararapat lamang na pag-ibayuhin pa sa mga darating na panahon para sa mga Palawenyo.

Ayon pa sa kanya, ang tuloy-tuloy na pag-unlad ay mangyayari lamang kung ang lahat ay nagtutulungan at aktibo ang partisipasyon sa tamang pamamahala sa mga communal resources.

“This means that we need to consolidate the gains made during this JCA (Jose Ch. Alvarez) Administration, which can be described as the Golden Age of Infrastructure-building in Palawan, and to continue in our struggle to transform our forest into a garden,” dagdag niya.



“Indeed, the ideal of Paradise was never a forest; it was already ‘the garden of Eden’ when God settled the man in it ‘to cultivate’ even further (Gen 2:15). And the way to avert—I will dare to say, the only way to avert— the so-called ‘tragedy of the commons’ is for government to take a proactive lead in the planned development and management of our communal resources,” ayon pa sa kanya.

Aniya pa, ang paraan upang talagang manatili ang pag-unlad ng Palawan tungo sa 21st Century ay ang tulong na mula sa lahat, kaya ang pamahalaang panlalawigan ay pinasasalamatan ang mga awardees dahil sa epektibo nilang kontribusyon.