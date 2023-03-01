The traffic management office in the city acknowledged a delay in implementing the ordinance that mandates the towing of automobiles causing roadblocks.

Allan Mabella, program manager of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO), told Palawan News that they are still reviewing the requirements of City Ordinance No. 899, which includes the conduct of an awareness drive.

“Sa ngayon, hindi pa namin ito napapa-implement dahil marami pang requirement doon sa ordinance bago tayo talaga mag full operation sa pagtotow. Pinag-aaralan pa namin ito at kaakibat pa nito ang information dissemination campaign,” he said.

According to Mabella, the city government has already purchased two-wheeler and four-wheeler tow vehicles in preparation for the implementation.

They are currently being utilized to tow motorcycles in accordance with a different ordinance. He claims that 15 motorcycles are towed every day owing to unlawful parking.

For traffic congestion on community roadways, Mabella said the CTMO refers this to the jurisdiction of the barangay council.

“Aside from that, yung barangay, sila dapat yung nangunguna kasi may memorandum ang DILG diyan”, Mabella said.

This refers to the Memorandum Circular No. 2023-017 of the Department of Interior and Local Government’s (DILG), which instructs the barangays to clear the barangay roads from obstructions.

“Nag-aassist lamang kami,” he added, noting that they have been in coordination with the barangays.

*** Darrius Jeremiah Miguel, a senior high school student at Puerto Princesa City National Science High School, is a media intern at Palawan News under the Humanities and Social Sciences Work Immersion Program.

