The immigration bureau barred four Americans and one New Zealander, reportedly pedophiles, from entering the Philippines last week at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a Wednesday statement that these individuals are registered sex offenders (RSOs) and were intercepted from February 29 to March 3.

He explained that all five were promptly deported to their port of origin and included in the country’s blacklist of undesirable aliens to ensure they could not return.

RSOs pertain to foreigners who have been previously convicted of sex offenses, and their entry into the Philippines is prohibited under the Immigration Act as the crimes they committed involve moral turpitude.

Intercepted last February 29 at NAIA Terminal 1 was Daniel Lee Downey, 45, who arrived aboard a China Airlines flight from Taipei.

A California court found Downey guilty of engaging in lewd and lecherous behavior with a child under the age of 14.

On March 1, BI officers at NAIA Terminal 3 turned back New Zealander Richard Neil Smith, 73, who arrived via a Scoot Airways flight from Singapore and was reported to be a convicted child sex offender in his country.

Also, last Friday, American RSO Shannon Barlow, 60, was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 after he arrived aboard an Air Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo.

Barlow was convicted of sexual abuse in the first degree by a Chicago court in 1996 and was sentenced to a prison term of more than three years.

On March 2, American Randy Ray Rogers, 64, was excluded at NAIA Terminal 3 after arriving via a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul.

Rogers was convicted in Texas on two counts of aggravated sexual assault, where the victims are 19- and 24-year-old females.

That same day, American John Herbert Timbol was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 3 when he arrived via a Philippine Airlines flight from Los Angeles, California.

Timbol was said to have been convicted in North Carolina on the charge of sexual offense in the first degree against an unknown victim.