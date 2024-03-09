Immigration officers at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 intercepted the travel of seven potential victims accompanied by a suspected human trafficker.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco shared in a statement on Friday that the trafficker and her victims attempted to depart on board a Philippine Airlines flight to Bangkok on March 1.

The victims initially claimed to be a set of friends traveling abroad for a vacation. However, careful scrutiny of their documents revealed inconsistencies, prompting the immigration officer to refer them for secondary inspection.

During secondary inspection, the victims admitted to being bound for Laos, where they were promised work as customer service representatives.

They admitted they are set to fly to Chiang Mai, Thailand, before traveling to Laos by boat, and have been offered a monthly salary of around ₱40,000.

The victims said that they received the job offer via Facebook and the online messaging service Telegram.

They acknowledged that their escort gave them fake IDs and other documents just outside the airport before their flight.

“The escort traveled with them, but claimed to be traveling alone to Thailand when she went through immigration,” said Tansingco.

“We were able to intercept her, and she was positively identified as an accomplice of the recruiter,” he added.

The trafficker was turned over to the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) to face charges that will be filed against her.

The BI also shared the interception of another female trafficking victim bound for the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The victim was intercepted on March 3 at NAIA Terminal 3 after attempting to depart on board a Cebu Pacific Airlines flight to Dubai.

The woman claimed to be traveling to the UAE alone for tourism purposes, but later admitted to accepting a job offer received via Facebook.

She was allegedly recruited as a household service worker via Facebook and was offered a P20,000 monthly salary. She stated that her recruiter contacted her via WhatsApp, where she was advised to pose as a tourist and to secure fake documents for presentation to immigration.