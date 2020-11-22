Immigration bureau eases entry restrictions for more foreign nationals

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement that foreign traders and investors, among others, are now allowed to enter the country.



The Bureau of Immigration (BI) announced Saturday that it is implementing changes in travel restrictions soon after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) recently expanded the coverage of foreign nationals allowed to enter the country amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement that foreign traders and investors, among others, are now allowed to enter the country.

“Effective immediately (November 21), treaty traders and treaty investors, or those issued visas pursuant to Section 9(d) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940 (Commonwealth Act 613) are allowed to enter the country,” Morente said.

The immigration law said 9(d) visa holders are alien businessmen who are in the country to carry on trade or commerce between the Philippines and the country to which he is a national of or invests in an enterprise in the country.

Likewise entitled to the same visa are the foreigner’s spouse and minor children, as well as their employees.

Also included in the list of foreign nationals allowed are aliens with visas issued by economic zones of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, and Clark Development Corporation.

Previously, only foreign nationals with special non-immigrant visas under Section 47(a)(2) of Commonwealth Act 613 and visas issued by the Aurora Pacific Economic Zone and Freeport Authority and the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, and with visas under the Omnibus Investments Code of 1987 and Republic Act 8756 are allowed to enter the country.

