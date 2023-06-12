The Bureau of Immigration (BI) rejected admission to two American registered sex offenders earlier this month on separate occasions, citing risks to public morals.

BI said Sunday in a post that it blocked the entry of American nationals Donell English and Brandon Todd Killen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) terminals on June 6 and 8, respectively.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco expressed in the statement his gratitude to immigration employees stationed at international airports for their attentiveness.

“Our IOs will expeditiously process the arrival and departure, but at the same time, check the purpose of travel,” he said, noting that passenger screening is critical in protecting the country from the threats of terrorism, human trafficking, and transnational crimes.

From January to May this year, the BI had denied entry to the Philippines to around 75 registered sex offenders (RSOs).

He added that the BI’s choice to refuse entry to the two American nationals is a testament to the government’s dedication to upholding stringent standards of security and morality. The presence of sex offenders poses a considerable threat to society, and the Bureau continues to show unwavering determination in its endeavors to prevent their entry into the country.

About Post Author