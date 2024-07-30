Save the Children is urging immediate action to protect the safety and well-being of an estimated 3.5 million children in Metro Manila who have been impacted by the back-to-back onslaught of Typhoons Carina (international name: Gaemi) and Butchoy.

The leading independent children’s organization warns of the heightened risks facing children in the aftermath of these powerful storms, including displacement, exposure to diseases, and interruptions to their education.

“Save the Children is particularly worried about the impact of typhoons on vulnerable children, such as those living in informal settlements, with disabilities, or from marginalized communities. These children are often disproportionately affected by disasters and require specialized support to recover and rebuild their lives,” said Save the Children Philippines CEO, Atty. Alberto Muyot.

Carla, 15, a member of Save the Children Philippines’ National Children’s Advisory Team who lives near a river in Navotas City, has voiced her concerns about the severe flooding in her home:

“There are holes in our roof and the leak in my room is severe. My school card got wet, making it difficult for me to apply for a scholarship. I’m also scared that our house might collapse soon.”

With Carina and Butchoy aggravating the Southwest Monsoon and causing widespread flooding, the Department of Health (DOH) raised a nationwide “Code White Alert” prompting the readiness of medical personnel and health services to respond against the threats of leptospirosis.

“Flood waters may be contaminated with urine from rats carrying the bacteria. Thus, we encourage everyone to exercise precaution, especially for children, and seek immediate medication at the nearest health facility, if infected,” said Save the Children Philippines’ Health Adviser, Dr. Amado Parawan.

In line with the reopening of most schools next week, Save the Children Philippines urges the Department of Education and relevant government agencies to ensure that learners, like Carla and the 21 million other students in the country, can continue their education in a safe and healthy environment.

Carla also shared her thoughts on how the government and communities can help children overcome challenges brought by disasters:

“Emergencies shouldn’t be the only time we help the most vulnerable. As Navotas frequently experiences flooding, shouldn’t we be better prepared by now? We need long-term solutions to ensure the protection and resilience of children and their families.”

As the community unites for recovery, Save the Children Philippines is mobilizing resources for emergency relief, health care, and support for children’s continued learning. The combined efforts of individuals, businesses, and organizations are essential for a holistic recovery and for building the sustained resilience of children and their families.

Save the Children Philippines remains committed to work closely with the government, partners, and communities to build a generation of hope and respond to the unique needs of children, every day and in times of crisis.