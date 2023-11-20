The International Maritime Employers’ Council (IMEC) recently conducted an orientation and information drive in Puerto Princesa City, looking for senior high school students who are interested to apply for its scholarship programs and study at the Maritime Academy of Asia and the Pacific (MAAP) in Mariveles, Bataan.

IMEC Career Development Officer Jake Amog, together with parents of MAAP scholars under IMEC went to six schools in the city to conduct career orientation and introduce the training initiatives of IMEC to students who might be interested in taking up Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation (BSMT) and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering (BSMT).

“We conducted an information drive for senior high school students who might be interested to apply for the scholarship program. We went around six schools last November 7-10. During the orientation, we introduced to the students what IMEC is and what programs were on offer, as well as the benefits therein,” he said.

IMEC gives entrance exams for scholarships, which are normally awarded to around 220 to 240 students. At present, IMEC has more than 1,000 scholars enrolled in their partner academy MAAP with around 50 Palaweños under the IMEC scholarship program.

Amog further explained that under the IMEC scholarship program, students have free tuition fees for the first two years. When they enter their third year, they will undergo an on-the-job training (OJT) from international shipping companies and receive a monthly compensation, part of which will be used to pay their tuition fees on their last year.

Currently, IMEC is offering three programs – the 4.5 year cadetship program for those who want to take up BS Marine Transportation or BS in Marine Engineering, the Engineering Bridging program for those who already have a degree in BS Mechanical Engineering and would want to shift to marine engineering and the CSR initiative Ships rating program which is a 6-month program designed to provide opportunities to those who come from a disadvantaged backgrounds and have a successful career at sea as the next generation of engine ratings and fitters.