The tourism office in Iloilo is proposing to direct flights to Puerto Princesa City as it seeks to resume domestic and reopen international flights to and from its international airport.

City Tourism Development Office (CTDO) chief Junel Ann Divinagracia told the Philippine News Agency (PNA) recently that a lot are interested to travel from the Iloilo International Airport to other domestic and international destinations for seminars and conventions.

“We know that a lot are interested to travel coming here and going to international places like Hong Kong and Singapore. But we also would like to ask for Clark (to Iloilo flights) since we have a lot of conventions and seminars here,” Divinagracia said.

She said guests from the National Capital Region and northern Luzon prefer not to pass through Manila to avoid traffic while from Clark airport they can go direct to Iloilo.

Aside from Clark, Divinagracia said they are proposing to Tourism Regional Director Crisanta Rodriguez to have direct flights from Cagayan de Oro and Puerto Princesa in Palawan.

To date, direct flights are from Cebu, Davao, Manila, and General Santos.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez said she was informed that Cebu Pacific and Philippine Airlines are focusing on their domestic flights.

However, she said they would like to push for the resumption of international flights hopefully second quarter of this year.

All flights at the Iloilo International Airport in Cabatuan were suspended at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the loosening of restrictions, domestic flights from selected areas in the country have resumed but none for international.

Before the pandemic, the airport served an average of 56 inbound and outbound domestic and international flights. (PNA)

