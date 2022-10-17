An estimated 1,725 board feet of illegally cut lumber were seized over the weekend by authorities at Sitio Natutungan, Brgy. Quinlogan in the Southern Palawan town of Quezon during a one-time big-time operation called “Oplan Natutungan.”

Operatives from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) District Management Division-South, the DENR CENRO Quezon, the Naval Forces West, and the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT4) seized the ipil lumbers on October 15 from a warehouse owned by a certain Bonbon Bundal.

According to Palawan News sources, the confiscated lumber was owned by an unidentified barangay official and was scheduled to be delivered to a furniture store.

The confiscated prohibited lumbers were turned over to the DENR-CENRO Quezon for safekeeping.

About Post Author

Arphil Ballarta

covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

See author's posts

    Previous articleHotel reservations nearly full for Ironman 70.3
    Next articleVietnam seeks ‘diplomatic and peaceful’ resolution in West Philippine Sea dispute
    Arphil Ballarta
    covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR