An estimated 1,725 board feet of illegally cut lumber were seized over the weekend by authorities at Sitio Natutungan, Brgy. Quinlogan in the Southern Palawan town of Quezon during a one-time big-time operation called “Oplan Natutungan.”

Operatives from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) District Management Division-South, the DENR CENRO Quezon, the Naval Forces West, and the Marine Battalion Landing Team-4 (MBLT4) seized the ipil lumbers on October 15 from a warehouse owned by a certain Bonbon Bundal.

According to Palawan News sources, the confiscated lumber was owned by an unidentified barangay official and was scheduled to be delivered to a furniture store.

The confiscated prohibited lumbers were turned over to the DENR-CENRO Quezon for safekeeping.

