Some 23 units of illegally sold chainsaws and spare parts were turned over to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) by the Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on Wednesday, February 15.

A total of 17 units of STIHL 070 chainsaws, 6 units of SHINMAX 5200 chainsaws, and 16 chainsaw guide bars were confiscated in an operation held by CIDG on February 10 from a general merchandise store in Barangay 1, Roxas, Palawan.

Under Republic Act No. 9175, or the Chainsaw Act of 2002, selling, purchasing, transferring ownership, distributing, or otherwise disposing of or possessing a chainsaw without first securing the necessary permit from the proper authorities is prohibited.

The said law is being implemented by the PCSD as part of its mandate.

The confiscated items will be kept in the Evidence Custodial Center to be used as evidence in the case filed by CIDG against the store operators.

