The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a local businessman engaged in selling and distributing pharmaceutical products without authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday.

The suspect, identified as Ricky Molon Parangue, 52, was nabbed at his residence in Barangay Bancao-Bancao, Puerto Princesa City, following a buy-bust operation conducted by CIDG personnel.

“Doon naka stock sa bahay niya ang mga pharmaceutical products, which is bawal yun kung walang mga proper documents. Nag-verify kami sa FDA, wala,” CIDG Palawan chief Major Joseph Severino told Palawan News

Severino said that the suspect primarily carries out his transactions from his home and distributes his products across the province.

He delivers his products as far as Roxas in Northern Palawan, and Buliluyan in Bataraza town in Southern Palawan.

“Dito na din siya sa bahay niya nagtatransact and nagdedeliver siya sa norte hanggang Roxas. Sa south naman umaabot siya hanggang sa Buliluyan,” he added.

Confiscated from Parangue were P500 in buy-bust and boodle money, along with assorted pharmaceutical products valued at P25,000.

Additional inquiry uncovered that Parangue purchases these medications from various drugstores that provide a more affordable cost, which contradicts his assertion of holding a pharmaceutical company franchise.

Parangue had been under surveillance by the operatives of CIDG before he was arrested.

“Legit naman ang mga gamot, sabi niya naka franchise siya sa isang kompanya ng gamot para sa mga antibiotics, pero ang mga nabibili niya over the counter, katulad ng paracetamol, neozep sa mga local drugstore kung saan siya makakamura,” the officer said.

“May nag-timbre lang sa amin sa mga aktibidades niya. Actually, dalawang buwan din namin siyang sinurveillance and makailang beses na din kami bumili sa kanya, bago namin ginawa itong buy-bust,” Severino said.

Parangue will face charges for violating Section 30 of Republic Act 10918, also known as the Philippine Pharmacy Act. He is currently in police custody pending proper disposition.