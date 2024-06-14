Six persons were arrested Wednesday for illegally transporting petroleum products during two separate operations conducted by the city police operatives .

Alias “Ronald,” 44, alias “Rodel,” 50, and alias “Roel,” 32, were apprehended by personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 5 at the checkpoint in Barangay Tanabag. Confiscated from them were a Silver FUSO 10-wheeler truck and approximately 4,400 liters of diesel, valued at P261,360.00.

Later the same day, personnel from Puerto Princesa City Police Station 4 arrested alias “Arcon,” 48, alias “Michael,” 26, and alias “Lennon,” 19, at Aloha Farm, Purok Masagana, Barangay Macarascas.

Authorities confiscated a Hyundai Wagon (Green) with plate number KDL 235 and approximately 600 liters of petroleum products worth P20,000.00.