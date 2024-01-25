A joint operation by police and environmental officials led to the arrest of an individual known as Alias Paul for illegal possession of lumber and a firearm in Sitio Manlalic, Barangay Manlag, El Nido, Palawan, on Wednesday.

Officials of the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS), accompanied by local barangay leaders and representatives from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (DENR CENRO) El Nido-Taytay, apprehended Alias Paul at around 8:30 p.m. on January 24.

A tip about a silver Toyota Hi-ace traveling from Sitio Barok in Brgy. Pancol, Taytay, to Sitio Manlalic in Brgy. Manlag, El Nido, with illegal lumber inside was what sparked the operation.

During the arrest, the police seized 36 pieces of Ipil lumber, totaling 244 board feet, and another 180 pieces amounting to 1,331 board feet, with an estimated value of ₱106,480.

Additionally, a search of the suspect’s vehicle uncovered a .45 caliber pistol with a tampered serial number, two magazines, and 32 live rounds of ammunition. Alias Paul was unable to present any legal documentation for the firearm.

The suspect’s associate, Alias Rolly, a 45-year-old resident of Brgy. Manlag, managed to escape from the scene and remains at large.

P/Capt. Jay Rim Villa, the officer in charge of El Nido MPS, coordinated the operation with the barangay chairman in the area, a councilor, and a forest technician from DENR. The confiscated lumber was turned over to DENR-CENRO El Nido-Taytay, while the suspect and the seized firearm were taken to El Nido MPS for further processing.