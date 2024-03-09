Law enforcement agencies intercepted three individuals engaged in an unauthorized chainsaw operation and possession of fresh-cut Apitong lumber on Friday, March 8, in Barangay Panitian, Quezon, Palawan.

A composite team composed of personnel from the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS), in collaboration with the Peace and Order Program and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), discovered a pile of approximately 8,515 board feet of freshly cut Apitong lumber along with two chainsaws.

The individuals were unable to produce the required documents for the possession of these forestry products.

The enforcement team promptly informed the offenders of their violations under RA 9175, known as the Chainsaw Act, and PD 705, the Forestry Code.

Following the proper procedures, the team executed apprehension and issued seizure receipts to ensure the lawful disposition of the confiscated items.

PCSDS emphasized the importance of community involvement in reporting any illegal activities related to chainsaw use and the handling of wildlife or forest products. Urging prompt action, the PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) can be reached at 0931-964-2128 (Smart), and the PCSDS Front Desk Hotline is available at 0970-302-8554 (Smart) and Landline (048) 434-4235 / 434-4234. Concerned citizens can also send messages through the PCSDS Facebook page.