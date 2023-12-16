Authorities have arrested six persons while conducting illegal fishing activities near Gosong Rock, Barangay Maringian, Cuyo, Palawan.

According to a police report, personnel from the Cuyo Muncipal Police Station (MPS) and Bantay Dagat intercepted a motorized banca named “Tope” engaged in illegal fishing activities, utilizing an air compressor as a breathing apparatus 1.5 nautical miles from the shoreline of Gosong Rock.

The arrested individuals include Arnold Magnate, Joselito Muaña, Jake Bryan Caabay, Julius Caabay, Poper Delos Santos, and Ricky Galon, all residents of Cuyo, Palawan.

Aside from the motorized banca and air compressor, 15 kilograms of assorted fresh fish, plastic hoses, foot paddles, flashlights, and improvised spear guns were also confiscated.

The apprehended individuals and confiscated items were brought to Cuyo MPS, where they are currently under custody for proper disposition.