Linapacan, authorities have ramped up enforcement efforts to apprehend violators.

In a Facebook post, town Mayor Emil Neri emphasized the need for stronger measures, stating that relying solely on penalties would not deter repeat offenders.

“Pag nahuli kayo, kaso kaagad. Kasi kung penalty lang, bukas babalik lang kayo at mag-iiligal uli. Ganun lang nang ganun,” Neri said.

As part of this intensified campaign, the Linapacan PNP recently intercepted a large fishing boat, F/B Chans, from Calintaan, Occidental Mindoro, carrying 17 fishermen in Barangay Cabunlawan.

The vessel was found to be equipped with a double engine (4DR5 and 6D14), four air compressors.

Also confiscated were 200 kilograms of fish, 10 spearguns, 10 improvised fins, 10 flashlights for night diving, and 10 goggles.

The apprehended fishermen are set to face charges for violating Provincial Ordinance No. 819-2005 as amended by PO No. 1643-2015.

Neri said that the mayors of the towns comprising the Calamianes group, which includes Busuanga, Coron, Culion, and Linapacan will be meeting in Coron to deliberate on the approval and strengthening of an interlocal cooperation agreement aimed at facilitating the apprehension of illegal fishermen within the Calamianes waters.