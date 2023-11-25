Authorities apprehended five individuals attempting to smuggle banned brands of cigarettes in Barangay Antipuluan, Narra, on Tuesday.

The police identified the suspects arrested on November 21 only by their aliases, “Ver” and “King,” both residents of Sofronio Española, “Mark,” a resident of Quezon, “Rod,” a resident of Brgy. Aramaywan, Narra, and “Sanny,” a resident of Brooke’s Point.

The Narra Municipal Police Station (MPS) said a call from the Bantay Palawan Task Force prompted them to conduct an operation.

They confiscated 300 reams of illegal cigarettes, including Fort Black, Fort White, and Berlin Red Cigarettes, intended for sale in southern Palawan, which were found aboard two motorcycles and a tricycle.

While the suspects have been temporarily released on bail, authorities are preparing charges related to the violation of Section 13 of Republic Act 10643, or the “Graphic Health Warnings Law,” against them.

The law deals with the requirement of placing graphic health warnings on tobacco products to inform the public about the dangers of smoking.

Section 13 pertains to penalties for violations related to the graphic health warnings on tobacco products.