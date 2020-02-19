Ilang-Ilang Road in Brgy. San Miguel up for concreting

Councilor Matthew Mendoza, chairman of the committee on public works and infrastructure, said Monday during his report that the proposed road concreting in Barangay San. Miguel is to provide ease of travel to the residents.

A request to include Ilang-Ilang Road in Barangay San Miguel in road construction projects has been approved by the City Council.

Councilor Matthew Mendoza, chairman of the committee on public works and infrastructure, said Monday during his report that the proposed road concreting in Barangay San. Miguel is to provide ease of travel to the residents.

“The resolution emanates from the request of the residence of the area to concrete Ilang-ilang Road and according to the engineering office, it is a welcome resolution so a program of work can be made,” he said.

According to Mendoza, the city engineering assured it will immediately make a program work.

Ilang-ilang Road is one of the beneficiaries of the road development program of the city government.

*** Napoeve Tejada is one of the 33 senior high school students of the Puerto Princesa City National Science High School who is currently undergoing an immersion program in Palawan News for their Humanities and Social Sciences (HUMSS) strand.

About the Author Napoeve Tejada