Palawan will soon get its own Digital Transformation Center, which will serve as a specialized location for a technologically reliant working environment, according to the Department of Information Communication Technology (DICT).

Provincial Officer Engr. Carmela Valencia, who spoke at the facility’s groundbreaking ceremony on Monday at the DICT Provincial Office in Puerto Princesa City, said the facility will serve as a hub for online jobs and co-working space for Palaweños, particularly those who do not have the financial means to purchase their device.

It will also serve as a training facility, activity center, multimedia center, and Tech4ed to develop skills through ICT, she said.

“Actually, itong Digital Transformation Center, ito ‘yong magiging house ng para sa mga online jobs at the same time it is a co-work space so ang mga Palaweños na hindi pinalad na magkaroon ng sariling device sa kanila at connectivity, dito natin gagawin ‘yon at opo libre po ang paggamit nito,” Engr. Valencia said in a statement released by the Provincial Information Office (PIO).

The project is in partnership with DICT-Palawan Luzon Cluster 3, Provincial Government E-Governance Program, Palawan Information Communication Technology Association (PICTA), and Philippine Society of Information Technology Educators Foundation, Incorporated (PSITE).

DICT regional director Cheryl Ortega also said that the facility would help Palaweños, including the freelancers and digital workers who are starting their online jobs.

DICT also ensures that the protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH) are being implemented within the area.