Part of the 128-square meter extension project in Sta. Lucia Sub-Colony to help decongest the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF).

ICF to transfer PDLs from Iwahig-Central to Sta. Lucia to decongest facilities

Some 50 to 100 persons deprived of liberty (PDL) from the Central Sub-Colony will be transferred to Sta. Lucia Sub-Colony after the ongoing extension project of the dormitory as part of the decongestion program of Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) in August.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said that the 128-square meter extension project in Sta. Lucia Sub-Colony will be helpful to decongest the prison camp in the prevention of health and sanitation problems particularly in time of pandemic.





“Dito sa main, sa Central (manggagaling) para ma-decongest itong nasa main colony. Ang minimum namin sa Iwahig ay nasa more than 500. Sa ngayon ang (Sta. Lucia) ay nasa 60 lang,” he said.

Sta. Lucia Sub-Colony is the smallest among the four sub-colonies covered by the ICF management where 66 PDLs are confined inside and monitored by 17 prison personnel.

“Internal conflicts among PDLs will also be minimized,” the prison management said in a post.

Meanwhile, four improvised knives and a lighter were confiscated by the ICF from PDLs after its ‘Oplan Galugad’ operation in the medium-security compound of the Inagawan Sub-Colony on June 15.

“Meron lagi ‘yan, we expect, kaya we are conducting continuous Oplan Galugad. We are expecting na meron sa loob. Tayo naman ay prevention na kung ano pa na maaaring mangyari. Para sa kanila rin ‘yon na baka magkasakitan sila pero disciplined naman sila rito. For the past several years, we have no recorded na prison violation na sa kanila, maybe minor kaya may reformation at skills program tayo,” he said.

