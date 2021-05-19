ICF to plant palay inside facility’s idle lands again

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) is allocating a 60-hectare land to be utilized for agriculture purposes and palay production to support the government’s food security goals.

Information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said idle and unutilized land areas in Iwahig and Inagawan sub-colony for over a decade now, will once again be used for planting palay from May to December.

“Nag-start na rin dito. Nakatulong ‘yong city government, nagpahiram ng traktora kasi ‘yong traktora natin dito ay hindi rin naman serviceable. Through the assistance ng city government kaya sige-sige ‘yong farming natin. Meron tayo sa Central at Inagawan. Tingnan natin ‘yong inputs na dumarating dito sa atin katulad ng fertilizer natin, gaano siya karami, syempre ganon lang din ang itatanim natin,” Evangelista said.

“Matagal na kasi ito, makikita na matagal itong hindi nabuksan at initiative na rin ng ating superintendent na this time ay patakbuhin naman itong mga idle land ng IPPF. Ibalik sa palayan, kapag sinabing IPPF, kilala rin sa IPPF,” he added.

The irrigation project constructed by the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) in the premises of the ICF will help the rice production of the prison management. The total land area of the ICF reaches over 26,000 hectares comprising of flora and fauna, rainforest, agricultural land, and prison reservation facilities.

Evangelista said that the production could be used for the consumption of persons deprived of liberty or be sold through the National Food Authority (NFA).

“Hindi lang tayo may palay ngayon, meron na rin tayong tilapia production, horticulture, assorted na ‘yan. Dumating na kasi ‘yong inputs natin sa Fund 284 sa agro-production that’s why tuloy-tuloy na ito at malaking bagay para sa IPPF. Lalo na ngayon sa panahon ng pandemya ay makakasuporta ito sa pagkain, sa binibigay natin na pagkain para sa kanila,” he said.

ICF chief of Work and Livelihood Section C/Insp Teddy Martin said the ongoing land preparation will ensure the growth of seedlings this year. The ICF will select PDLs under the minimum security category as manpower for the production and also as part of their rehabilitation and reformation program.

“Napaka importante na magkaroon nang maayos na land preparation bago itanim ang mga punla para maiwasan ang pagdami ng damo at mapanatili ang lambot ng lupa. Inaayos din natin ang mga pilapil para siguradong pantay at tuloy-tuloy ang daloy ng tubig,” Martin said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts