ICF resumes release of eligible PDLs

The 34 PDLs given release clearances will be followed by another batch of 13 who are also for release.

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) has resumed the processing for release of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) after it was temporarily suspended due to the Good Conduct Time Allowance (GCTA) controversy that started in August 2019.

ICF spokesperson and corrections technical officer II Levi Evangelista said Tuesday that 34 PDLs were given release clearances by the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor). Some 21 of them were immediately released as they are based in Palawan.

The remaining 13 PDLs, on the other hand, will be escorted to the port area during the weekends as they live in other provinces, he said.

“Na-i-turn over na natin sila sa board of pardon and parole sa Puerto Princesa for their instructions kasi parole ‘yan. May mga conditions. Meron kasi tayong na-release na sa Balabac at Bataraza para malaman nila kung kailan sila magre-report at saang lugar ‘yong monthly reporting nila, kung saan sila malapit na munisipyo na meron tayong parole officer,” he said.

He said the 34 PDLs given release clearances will be followed by another batch of 13 who are also for release.

“Nabinbin dahil sa GCTA anomaly pati yong mga parole ay naapektuhan, ito na yon since October at naayos na ang GCTA ay agad-agad nagpadala yong national headquarters ng nirekomendang pwede nating palayain. Meron dumating ngayon na 13, after this 34. After na maayos natin ang ilang papeles, agad natin din sila iri-release” he said.

Meanwhile, Evangelista said that there are also four names of GCTA returnees that will be released within the week.

“Matapos ang anomaly sa GCTA, inaasahan natin na sunod-sunod na darating ‘yong certificates of discharge at hindi lang ‘yong mga PDLs ang natutuwa, pati kami rin na mga employees na maayos sila makakalaya uli at makakapiling muli ang kanilang pamilya sa labas ng piitan,” he said.

Related

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.