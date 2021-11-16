Tuesday marks the 117th anniversary of the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF), underscoring the facility’s critical role in guaranteeing Palawan’s food security.

ICF information officer CTO II Levi Evangelista said their participation is critical to the food supply of Puerto Princesa and the province by reviving the farm sector and improving production inside the penal institution.

“Naging parte na tayo uli ng food security, [in] the whole province, not only Puerto Princesa in terms of food security. Hindi natin alam na ang ating kinakaing bigas ay maaaring galing sa Iwahig dahil kami matapos namin ito maani ay binibenta natin sa private sector. Production na namin, binibenta na namin. Ganoon nakakatulong si [ICF] in terms of food security,” Evangelista explained.

The ICF was founded on November 16, 1904, and according to Evangelista, this is the first time the management would have a virtual celebration.

“Unusual ang magiging celebration for this year — over centennial na tayo. Wala ‘yong usual na celebration natin, ito sana ‘yong once again na nagkakaroon kami ng gathering, sports fest prior sa aming foundation day. It is our time sana to have bonding, camaraderie na nagkikita-kita kami ng sub-colonies pero for this year ay kanselado lahat ‘yan,” he said.

He said they will also give recognition to ICF stakeholders in the province and the city in appreciation of their efforts in supporting the penal prison.

It will also recognize some 86 personnel for their dedication in rendering their services.