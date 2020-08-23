ICF destroys hundreds of contraband confiscated from 4 subcolonies

During the destruction of the confiscated contrabands inside the Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF). // Image from IPPF PIO Facebook page.

ICF superintendent Raul Levita said Friday that the items destroyed on August 13 were contraband they had confiscated since 2019.

The Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) has destroyed hundreds of contraband, including mobile phones and deadly weapons confiscated from four subcolonies under “Oplan Galugad”.

“Iyon namang ating mga pinakita na na-destruct, iyon ay accumulated since last year pa kaya sobrang dami niyan. Ngayon ay na-minimize na natin iyong mga [nakukumpiska] and continuous [pa rin] ‘yong search operations,” he said.

“Hindi ko hawak ‘yong inventory pero hundreds of mobile phones, accessories and even ‘yong deadly weapon meron. Hindi ko lang alam ‘yong figure pero marami-rami [yong na-destruct na],” Levita added.

Levita said those destroyed also include portable DVD players, lighters, and cigarettes.

He said some 50 other items were confiscated two months ago, but their destruction has been held pending the completion of an investigation they are implementing.

“May natitira pa rin na hindi natin nadi-destruct kasi ‘yong investigation doon sa mga cellphone and other contraband kung paano nakapasok ay inaalam pa rin natin. Ongoing ang investigation kaya ang evidence ay hindi natin puwedeng i-destruct agad,” he said.

He said they are investigating also if employees of the ICF are involved in bringing the banned items inside.

“Puro puslit, ‘yong ating mga bakod ay hindi ganon concrete like sa maximum security compound sa MBP. Iyong iba ay naiihagis, ‘yong iba ay puslit sa mga dalaw. Meron din bali-balita, hindi pa rin namin matukoy na may mga employees na nakikikuntsyaba pero ‘yon ay pinapaimbestigahan ko rin naman, hangga’t maaari nga ay mahuli natin kung totoo,” he said.

“Sa ngayon medyo naniniwala ako na kung meron man ay isolated lang kasi sobrang higpit na natin talaga pati sa gwardiya. Continuous ang palipat-lipat natin sa kanila,” he said.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.