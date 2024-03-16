Puerto Princesa is set to host the Dragon Boat World Championship later this year, sparking excitement within the International Canoe Federation (ICF).

ICF President Thomas Konietzko led a delegation that recently visited Puerto Princesa to evaluate preparations.

Konietzko, in a statement, lauded Puerto Princesa’s fervor for the upcoming event, highlighting it as the city’s most significant sporting endeavor to date.

He expressed his excitement about the city’s preparedness and applauded its cleanliness and environmental initiatives, setting a commendable standard for the entire Philippines.

“The Lord Mayor told me that it was the biggest sporting event Puerto Princesa had ever held. The city is very clean and is a role model for the Philippines in protecting the environment,” he said.

Konietzko reiterated the ICF’s commitment to organizing a fiercely competitive World Championship while embracing the cultural and natural wonders of Puerto Princesa’s stunning landscape.

“We want to organize a very competitive World Championships and combine that with the cultural and natural experience, as this is one of the most beautiful places in the world,” he said

The Philippines Canoe Kayak and Dragon Boat Federation, alongside the Organizing Committee and in partnership with the ICF, extends a warm invitation to all national Dragon Boat teams to partake in the thrilling races across the 200m, 500m, and 2000m distances.

Dragon Boat Committee Chair Dr. Wai-Hung Luk expressed confidence in Puerto Princesa’s ability to organize the international sporting event.

“I fully expect the beautiful city of Puerto Princesa to deliver a superb ICF Dragon Boat World Championships. It’s an event that is not to be missed, and I am sure it will be a memorable experience for any team travelling here later this year,” Luk said.