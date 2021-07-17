IBP condemns murder of Davao-based lawyer

The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) denounced the “treacherous and cold-blooded murder” of Davao-based lawyer Sitti Gilda Mahinay-Sapie and her husband Muhaimen Mohammad Sapie on July 14.

In a statement, the IBP also called for support to the victims’ families.

“The IBP extends its deepest condolences to the family, relatives and friends of Atty. Mahinay-Sapie and her husband whom they have suddenly left behind during this terrible time. We will endeavor to provide the necessary aid and comfort to their family in their hour of need,” it stated.

The victims were shot and killed by unidentified gunmen on the afternoon of July 14 outside their home in Solariega Subdivision, Davao City.

The Davao City Police Office said the case remains under investigation.

The female lawyer was known as legal counsel to some residents in Davao del Sur and Davao del Norte who have land dispute cases. She was arrested in June 2019 due to alleged illegal possession of firearms after a Beretta .9mm was found in her possession. She was freed after posting bail in July of the same year.

The IBP said while it prepares to work with investigators in pursuing the resolution of Atty. Sapie’s case, it urges the government to protect its citizens from such heinous murders and to ensure that lawyers can do their jobs without fear of retaliation, attacks, or harassment.

“Amidst the apparent attacks on lawyers with impunity, we enjoin all Filipino lawyers to express their condemnation and indignation against the same by courageously upholding their sworn duty to provide justice for all,” the IBP said.