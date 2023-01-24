Bataraza Mayor Abraham Ibba promised a more progressive and developed town in the coming years as they celebrated their 59th anniversary on Monday.

During his speech, Ibba reported the development of the town within 59 years.

In 2023, Ibba said Bataraza has almost P2 billion in agriculture and infrastructure projects.

Ibba also reported the ongoing construction of a municipal airport, which falls under the category of domestic flights.

LGU Bataraza is also inviting aviation schools to explore the possibility of establishing schools in town.

“Patataasin po natin ang ekonomiya ng Bataraza, marami nang namimili. Itong airport natin ay ongoing [ang construction] kung saan pumasok ito sa category na 3C ibigsabihin pwede ang domestic flight,” he said.

“Malayo na po ang narating ng Bataraza, umangat na at aangat pa. Kulang pa ang mga nasa presentation kanina, hindi pa nailagay lahat,” Ibba said.

Aside from this, Bataraza already has its hospital, sea walls, municipal seaport, and Buliluyan Port Terminal.

“Marami pa, hintayin lang natin dahil ang Bataraza ay umaangat at hindi pa tayo nakakarating sa peak,” Ibba added.

Board Member Al Nashier Ibba, who represented Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, said that the provincial government is in full support of the development of Bataraza despite the challenges this year.

“Talagang challenging ang kanyang administration ngayong 2023 dahil nabawasan ang IRA kasama ang LGU, munisipyo at barangay. [Pero] gusto kong sabihin na ang ating governor Dennis Socrates ay sumusuporta sa ating bayan,” Ibba said.

He also said that the PGP gave money for infrastructure projects in the municipalities of Palawan.

The celebration opened with a grand parade with 7,000 participants from the 22 barangays, national government offices, academe, and agencies.

During the opening program, LGU Bataraza also handed out awards to the top five real property taxes (RPT) in the corporate and individual categories, the top 10 early bird awards for business permit applications for the calendar year 2023, and Certificates of Recognition to different individuals and agencies.

The celebration will run until January 29, and activities include Motocross, Shooting Competition, Battle of the Bands, Coronation Night, 5th Mayor Abe Bangkarera, Agri Trade Fair and Garden Show, and Barangay Night.

