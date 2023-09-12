Mayor Abraham “Abe” Ibba of Bataraza recently led the opening in his municipality of the Southern Palawan Satellite Forensic Unit, an initiative to enhance the efficiency of criminal investigations, support the justice system, and contribute to overall public safety.

The initiative was officially launched on August 31 during a ceremony held at the National Government Center (NGC) in Bataraza.

In his address, Mayor Ibba emphasized the importance of the new forensic unit, stating it marks a step towards improving the accessibility and efficiency of forensic services in the southern part of Palawan.

He added that it can help reopen and re-evaluate cold cases, leading to potential breakthroughs in unsolved crimes from the past, and that evidence is processed promptly, increasing the chances of identifying perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“May mga pangyayari noong 2013, yung forensic personnel galing pang region. Ngayon, andito na sa atin, hindi lang bayan ng Bataraza [ang makikinabang], kundi buong Southern Palawan ang maseserbisyuhan,” the mayor of Bataraza said.

Also present at the event were Bataraza Vice Mayor Johnmain Jaafar, members of the Sangguniang Bayan, Provincial Chief PFU Arlene Dagot, Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165 of the Regional Trial Court, MIMAROPA RFU Chief Police Colonel Joseph Palmero, Director for PNP Forensic Group Police Brigadier General Constancio Chinayog Jr., retired Police Colonel Gabriel Lopez, PCSDS Executive Director Atty. Teodoro Jose Matta, Police Provincial Office Director Colonel Carlito Narag Jr., and Rev. Fr. Joseph Arvie Hernandez.

The Southern Palawan Satellite Forensic Unit (SPSFU) will house equipment and facilities necessary for various forensic tasks, including crime scene investigations, evidence analysis, and expert testimony support.