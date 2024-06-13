Mayor Abraham Ibba took charge of the 126th Philippine Independence Day commemoration in Bataraza, rallying residents to embody the spirit of patriotism as they marked the significant event.

He delivered his message, emphasizing the importance of unity, love for country, and active participation in nation-building. Encouraging everyone to reflect on the sacrifices of past heroes, he called for a renewed commitment to upholding the values of freedom and democracy.

This year’s theme of Bataraza in commemorating the event was “Preserving our Culture and Heritage to Unite Generations”.

Employees from various government agencies joined the celebration, which commenced with a brief prayer followed by the simultaneous singing of the Philippine National Anthem and the Flag Salute.

Municipal Councilor Laurence Amores also delivered the opening remarks.

“Ngayong araw pahalagahan natin ang mga sakripisyo ng ating mga bayani na nagbuwis ng buhay upang makamtan ang kalayaan na ating tinatamasa sa kasalukuyan,” he said.